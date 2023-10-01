Northern Army Command Conducts Two-Day Army Air Defence Conclave

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Northern Army Command conducted a two-day Army Air Defence Conclave to review joint strategies for a comprehensive approach to counter evolving air threats and ensure national security.

The Dhruva Command conducted a two-day DHRUVA Air Defence Conclave 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir on September 29 and September 30, 2023.

“Domain experts from Army Air Defence, Indian Air Force, and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) brainstormed and reviewed joint strategies for a comprehensive approach to counter evolving air threats and ensure national security,” posted Northern Army Command of the Indian Army on X.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi witnessed the equipment display and interacted with the participants.

The conclave was held in the backdrop of the evolving air threats in the region, including the increasing use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by adversaries.

The participants discussed a range of issues related to air defence, including threat assessment, sensor integration, weapon system integration, and command and control. (Agencies)