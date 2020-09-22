Normalcy won’t return till Aug 5 decisions revoked: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, Sept 22: National Conference president and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah in his address in Lok Sabha today sought the restoration of J&K’s special Constitutional position which was “unconstitutionally, undemocratically and illegally” rescinded on the August 5, last year.

Party president in his address in the Parliament today said, “Today while I am speaking here, there is a fierce gun battle going on in Kashmir. Unfortunately such violent encounters have become a routine in Kashmir. There will be no peace in Jammu and Kashmir unless decisions taken on Aug 5, 2019 are not revoked and the special status is restored.”

He also demanded the unconditional release of political, youth, civil society detainees arrested following Aug 5 decisions saying that it was imperative to restore long-lasting peace in J&K.

Earlier the party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah along with Member of Parliament of Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NC Members of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi, Muhammad Akbar Lone; Rajya Sabha members Fayaz Ahmed Mir of PDP, Nazir Ahmed Laway; protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the foreground of the Parliament house and demanded restoration of the constitutional position to Jammu and Kashmir as per 1952 Delhi agreement, 1975 accord and restoration of the Articles 370, 35-A which were “unconstitutionally and undemocratically” abrogated by GOI on the 5th of August last year.

The protesting Members of Parliament said that there was no peace in J&K, and that there could be no long-lasting peace in the region unless the “undemocratic measures” undertaken by the GoI on Aug 5, 2019 are not reversed.

The Party’s Members of Parliament led by Farooq Abdullah had earlier called on the Lok Sabha Speaker and urged him to enable discussion on the situation in J&K.