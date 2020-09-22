CS reviews major projects of Jammu division

* Takes serious note of slow progress on Akhnoor road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today took a comprehensive review of the progress of various major projects of Health, Higher Education, Road Infrastructure and Highways, Irrigation and Flood Control, Culture, Tourism and Science and Technology, being undertaken in Jammu division.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu and Managing Director J&K IT Infrastructure Company participated in the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu briefed about the progress of work on the upcoming Government Medical College campuses and other health institutes at Kotbalwal, Jammu,Vijaypur, Reasi, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur and Kathua. The Chief Secretary emphasized upon the expeditious pace of work and effective monitoring to ensure the timely completion of works.

While reviewing the restoration project of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and Industrial Biotechnology Park at Ghatti, Kathua, Chief Secretary asked the Divisional Commissioner to chair meetings with the concerned officers to speed up the pace of work.

Chief Secretary, while reviewing the progress of Kwar and Ratle Hydro Electric Projects, urged the Divisional Commissioner to co-ordinate with Power Development Department to follow up the progress of these projects,

In the road infrastructure sector, the Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of Ring Road project around Jammu city, Jammu-Akhnoor road and Chenani-Sudhmahadev road. Chief Secretary took note of the slow progress of the Jammu-Akhnoor road. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu informed that the matter has been taken up with the implementing agency to give impetus to the expeditious completion of four laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road. Under the flood management project, progress of Shahpur kandi Dam,Ujh Multipurpose Project was reviewed.

Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company apprised that the suitable land identification process with regard to the establishment of IT Park in Jammu is underway and few land chunks have been mapped for the finalization. Chief Secretary urged to rework on few of the aspects of the project taking into consideration the technical requirements of the project.