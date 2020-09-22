9 die of COVID in Kashmir

499 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: Nine people died in Kashmir today due to COVID-19 taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 1044 while Valley reported 499 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the number of positive cases in J&K to 66261.

Those who died due to COVID today include a 68-year-old woman from Pattan area of Baramulla district. She died at at SKIMS Soura, 11 days after she was admitted in the hospital.

An 82-year-old woman from Takiyabal Sopore in district Baramulla died at the SKIMS Hospital, 12 days after she was admitted here.

A 75-year-old man from Magam in district Budgam who was admitted to the hospital on September 19 also died today.

A 65-year-old man from Kralapora in district Kupwara, admitted with bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia died a day after he was admitted to a hospital here.

A 60-year-old man from Qamarwari area of Srinagar who was admitted with bilateral CAP on September 15 died at SMHS Hospital today.

A 55-year-old man from Alochi Bagh in district Srinagar died nine days after he was admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital.

Srinagar reported 210, Budgam 59, Baramulla 30, Pulwama 62, Anantnag 28, Bandipora 36, Kupwara 22, Ganderbal 21, Kulgam 12 and Shopian 19.

Srinagar has 13409 positive cases with 2023 active, 11114 recovered, 272 deaths; Baramulla has 3953 positive cases with 1184 active, 2651 recovered, 118 deaths; Pulwama reported 3650 positive cases with 568 active cases, 3019 recovered, 63 deaths; Kulgam has 2200 positive cases with 156 active, 2001 recoveries, 43 deaths; Shopian has 1955 positive cases with 194 active, 1731 recovered, 30 deaths; Anantnag district has 3316 positive cases with 809 active, 2445 recovered, 62 deaths; Budgam has 4483 positive cases with 1617 active and 2788 recovered, 78 deaths; Kupwara has 3243 positive cases with 875 active, 2305 recovered, 63 deaths; Bandipora has 3213 positive cases with 967 active, 2212 recovered, 34 deaths and Ganderbal has 2637 positive cases with 600 active cases, 2011 recoveries and 26 deaths.

Out of 66261 positive cases, 21485 are active, 43734 have recovered and 1042 have died including 789 in Kashmir division.

Out of 1436409 test results, 1370148 samples have tested as negative and 66261 as positive.

Moreover, 739 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals from Kashmir.