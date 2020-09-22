Former Ministers, ex-Legislators, other delegations call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Continuing his public outreach programme at Jammu, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today met former Ministers, ex- Legislators, political leaders, and public delegations at Raj Bhavan and took stock of their concerning issues and grievances.

Delegation of BJP leaders led by Ravinder Raina comprising of former Minister, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta discussed the COVID-19 situation in the UT.

They projected issues related to strengthening of health infrastructure, provision of 24×7 health facilities in the district hospitals, shortage of oxygen cylinders and medical staff, early operation of oxygen plant at GMC Jammu and expediting recruitment of paramedical staff in district hospitals.

Issues like the review of reopening of schools and other education institutes due to apprehensions expressed by the parents, fixation of rates to prevent overpricing of minor minerals, pending payments of MGNREGA from 2017-18, pending social welfare pensions, compensation for left out beneficiaries under relief package for PoJK refugees settled outside J&K, unified survey for BPL beneficiaries, welfare of NYCs, Rehbar-e-Khel recruits and regularisation of Daily Wagers and Ad Hoc lecturers and enhancement of the honorarium of VDCs and their strengthening were also raised during the interaction.

Former Minister Sunil Sharma also met the Lt Governor and expressed gratitude for the much-needed airstrip at Kishtwar District.

He also apprised the Lt Governor of various issues pertaining to ITI Padder, commencement of work on Saffron Park Kishtwar, widening of road for Kulid Chowk to 9 Sector RR, Degree College at Dachhan and other development issues of Kishtwar.

Former Minister, Bali Bhagat and Senior Journalist Daya Sagar also raised issues related to clarification on rules and eligibility for Domicile Certificate, reorganisation of district administrative units, payment of Rs 5.5 lakh for left out PoJK refugees, engagement of vacant positions in Medical Colleges and new Medical Colleges for Kathua, Rajouri, Doda, and Anantnag. The former Minister also demanded dedicated health facilities for Covid-19 patients.

A delegation of Sikh Youth of Jammu & Kashmir led by Varinder Singh Sonu presented a memorandum for the inclusion of Punjabi as one of the official languages of J&K under the Official Language Bill 2020. Other members of the delegation included Kanwaljeet Singh, Adv Tanjeev Singh, Harvinder Singh, Yashpal Singh, and Sh Amandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, President JK Gujjar Bakerwal Federation, Shokat Gujjar also called on the Lt Governor and raised welfare issues of Gujjar Bakerwal community including special education policy for Gujjar Bakerwal Samaj and inclusion of Gojri language as one of the official languages of J&K.

While interacting with the members of the delegations, the Lt Governor observed that various initiatives have been taken by the UT Government and many more are underway aiming at the holistic development of J&K. The results of the strenuous efforts of UT Government are already visible on the ground as J&K is witnessing a new era of rapid and equitable development, he remarked.

The Lt Governor also assured the delegations to review their genuine issues for early redressal and urged the former Ministers, former Legislators, and political leaders to continue their sustained efforts towards the welfare of the people at all fronts.

Meanwhile, members of business fraternity including Confederation of Indian Industries and Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal today called on Lieutenant Governor, and expressed their gratitude towards the Government for providing relief to the business community through Mega Economic Package for the revival of businesses.

A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industries led by Farooq Amin thanked the Lt Governor for the unprecedented relief package for the business sector to the tune of Rs 1350 crore. The delegation hailed the package as “a good beginning” and hoped that the move helps bring a paradigm shift in the growth trajectory of J&K.

Issues projected by the delegation from CII included release of pending governmental payments to MSME Units of J&K, establishing CII Institute of Hospitality and Industry led Facilitation Cell for Employment & Livelihood.

Members of the Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal led by its President,Sanjay Bansal thanked the Lt Governor for announcing mega economic package of Rs 1350 crore for Jammu & Kashmir. They hoped that the package would help businesses recover from the losses faced due to Covid-19 crisis. They also assured full cooperation from the body in future also.

The Lt Governor observed that the goal of development cannot be achieved without taking the welfare of all sectors into consideration. The UT Government is aware of the issues and problems of the business community of J&K and the mega relief and revival package was announced to help the J&K business sector to tide over their problems, financial and non-financial, aimed at helping business and entrepreneurs, he added.

The Lt Governor also assured the members of the delegations to take up the issues projected by them for consideration on merit.