Nomination for National Gopal Ratna Award-2024 to begin on July 15: Govt

NEW DELHI, Jul 10 : The government on Wednesday said the nomination process of National Gopal Ratna Award-2024 will start from July 15 and said a special award for north-east will be given from this year onwards to boost diary development in this region.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is making all efforts for the effective development of this sector to provide sustainable livelihood to the farmers.

Indigenous bovine breeds of India are robust and possess the genetic potential to play crucial role in the national economy.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) was launched in December 2014 with a view to conserve and develop indigenous bovine breeds in a scientific manner.

Under this mission, since 2021, this department has been conferring National Gopal Ratna Award every year with an objective to encourage the milk producing farmers, dairy cooperative societies/MPC/FPOs and Artificial Insemination Technicians (AITs).

Nominations for the award should be submitted online through National Award portal starting from July 15 and the closing date for submission of nomination will be August 31. The awards will be conferred on the occasion of National Milk day –November 26 this year.

This year also National Gopal Ratna Award is for the following categories: a) Best Dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds; b) Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/Milk producer Company (MPC)/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organization (FPO); Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT).

“From this year onward, the Department has incorporated a special award for North Eastern Region (NER) States so as to encourage and boost the dairy development activities in North Eastern Region (NER),” the statement said.

The award 2024 will be conferred to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and one Special Award for North Eastern Region (NER) States in each category.

According to the statement, the award will consist of a certificate of merit, a memento and monitory prize in first two categories i.E Best Dairy Farmer and Best DCS/FPO/MPCs.

The government said Rs 5 lakh will be awarded for 1st rank; Rs 3 lakh for 2nd rank and Rs 2 lakh for 3rd rank and Rs 2 lakh for Special Award for North Eastern Region.

In case of Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) category, National Gopal Ratna Award-2024 will consist of a certificate of merit and a memento only. No cash prize will be provided in Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) Category. (PTI)