No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway in view of maintenance

SRINAGAR: There will be no traffic on Friday on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

A traffic police official said that traffic will remain suspended on Friday to allow the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance and work of the road.

Due to congestion on the highway, only one-way traffic will continue on the road till further orders. Meanwhile, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region remained closed since December last year due to accumulation of snow.

The 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir also remained shut. Though the Beacon had cleared the snow on the highway and declared open for traffic on February 28, fresh snowfall and avalanches forced authorities to suspend traffic again on the same day.

Now clearance operation was going on war footing to put through the highway again.