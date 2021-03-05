SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir district of Baramulla.
Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, 29 Rashtriya Rifles and 176 battalion of CRPF at Kreeri in Baramulla this morning.
They said that the security forces were conducting door-to-door searches in the area. “Search operation was also going in adjoining fields and orchards,” they said, adding so far no contact has been established with militants. (AGENCIES)
Security forces launch CASO in Baramulla
