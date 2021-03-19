No threat to Amarnath Yatra, we know the kind of security which is required: DGP Dilbag Singh

NEW DELHI: Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh has said there is no threat to Amarnath Yatra.

His statement comes a day after a top CRPF officer said this year’s Yatra will witness a heavy rush of pilgrims and asserted that all necessary arrangements will be made to ensure it passes off peacefully.

“We know the kind of security which is required for Amarnath Yatra and we are going to make the arrangements accordingly. There is no threat to the Yatra,” Singh said.

On Monday, Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu sector, PS Ranpise said all units and formations have been briefed about the threat posed by sticky bombs.