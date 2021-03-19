Maharashtra Offices To Open At 50% Capacity Amid Surge In Covid Cases

MUMBAI: All theatres, auditoriums and offices in Maharashtra will take in only 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government said in an order today.

Maharashtra reported 25,833 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period till Thursday night, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Today’s order curtailing the capacity in theatres and offices also comes days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people of another strict lockdown if they started going easy on safety rules like not wearing mask.