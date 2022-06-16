No shortage of Petroleum products across J&K: Oil Companies

SRINAGAR, JUNE 16: The State Level Coordinator, Oil Industry Jammu and Kashmir (OIJK) today reiterated that there is no shortage of Petroleum products across Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement issued by Anjani Kumar, State Level Coordinator, Oil Industry Jammu and Kashmir in this regard reads, “This is to confirm that there is no shortage of Petroleum Products like Motor Spirit (MS), High Speed Diesel (HSD) in entire Jammu & Kashmir”.

It adds that, all the three Public Sector Oil Companies Viz M/s Indian Oil Corporation Limited , M/s Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and M/s Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are having sufficient stocks at their respective depots to cater to the current routine demand of the J&K UT.

The statement also gave a detailed outline on the release of Supply of POL of past four days of Zewan, Srinagar Depot of IOCL which is a testimony to the fact that higher supplies are being made from Srinagar depot.

It also informed that on 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th June, 348 KLs of petrol and 510 KL diesel, 325 KLs of petrol and 531 KLs of diesel, 499 KLs of petrol and 659 KLs of diesel and 493 KLs of petrol and 589 KLs of diesel were released from IOC, Zewan Depot of Srinagar respectively.

“It is being humbly requested in public interest that there is absolutely no need of panic buying and hoarding of product. Moreover, this will result in unnecessary crowding at the retail outlets and inconvenience to the needy buyers”, it reads.