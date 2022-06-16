Jammu and Kashmir records 22 new Covid cases

JAMMU, Jun 16: Jammu and Kashmir reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising its tally to 4,54,420, officials said.

Eighteen cases were reported from the Jammu and four cases from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

There are 126 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,542, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. (Agencies)