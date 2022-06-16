Significant Decline In Militant Activities In Jammu And Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

SRINAGAR, June 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said there has been a significant decline in militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official statement issued on Thursday said: “Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the union territory said that the number of militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir have declined recently.”

Immediately after his arrival, Singh visited the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of the security situation along the border.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen AS Aujla and GoC 19 Infantry Division Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria accompanied him and briefed him about the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

“Later, Rajnath Singh interacted with the personnel of the Armed Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police.

“Addressing the personnel, he commended them for fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently even in challenging situations, describing their valour and zeal as remarkable,” the statement said.

He lauded the security personnel for serving the country with indomitable courage and dedication and instilling the sense of national pride in the people, especially the youth.

“Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the personnel of Armed Forces, BSF, CRPF & J&K Police, there has been a significant decline in the number of militant activities in the state recently,” the Minister said.

“Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts. But, our security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to break it, bleeds himself. The nation has immense faith in our forces who are always ready to deal with any situation,” he added.

Rajnath Singh said India is a peace loving country which has given the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the whole world is one family) to the world.

“We have never tried to hurt any country in any way, nor have we tried to capture even an inch of anyone’s land.”

He, however, said that if an attempt is ever made to hurt the unity and integrity of the Nation, the Armed Forces will give a befitting reply.

He exuded confidence that the Armed Forces will face the future challenges with full strength and their valour and dedication will build a golden future of the country. (Agencies)