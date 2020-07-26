No resident of Srinagar in terrorist ranks after killing of top LeT commander: Kashmir IGP

SRINAGAR: No resident of Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – is now in the militant ranks, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Sunday, a day after a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed by security forces here.

“After #killing of #LeT #terrorist Ishfaq Rashid Khan yesterday, no resident of #Srinagar district in terrorist ranks now,” he said on the Twitter handle of Kashmir zone police.

Kumar had recently also said that Srinagar city would never be militancy-free as militants from other districts of the Valley keep on coming here. (AGENCIES)