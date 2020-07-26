MyGov should become platform for national talent integration: Prasad

NEW DELHI: Telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that the government’s citizen engagement platform MyGov should work to become a platform for national talent integration.

The Minister said that MyGov platform should also set up a dedicated team to get feedback from people on ground and create a full impression of extraordinary suggestions that come from the public.

“I expect MyGov to become a platform for national talent integration. We should start discussion around integration from a talent point of view,” Prasad said while speaking on the 6th anniversary of MyGov. MyGov citizen engagement platform was launched on July 26, 2014 by Prasad. (AGENCIES)