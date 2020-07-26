36,145 patients recover from COVID-19 — highest in a day: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.31 per cent, the Ministry said.

The total recoveries has surged to 8,85,576 so far, as India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday.

More patients are recovering and their total number exceeds active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694. “Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases,” the Ministry said. (AGENCIES)