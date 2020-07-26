Militants attack security forces in Shopian, search operation launched

SRINAGAR: Militants on Sunday attacked a security force naka party in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said here.

They further said unidentified militants attacked a joint checkpoint of CRPF and J&K police at Shugloo in Shopian.

”No one was injured in the attack,” they stated, adding the militants managed to escape from the spot.

They further stated that additional security forces have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. (AGENCIES)