No reason to doubt integrity of World Cup Final 2011: ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council on Friday claimed there is no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011 in which Sri Lanka lost to India, saying that world governing body has not been presented with any evidence that would merit an investigation.

“We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011,”ICC’s Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

“The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011, Marshall said.

At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. (AGENCIES)