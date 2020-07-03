J-K’s COVID-19 tally crosses 8,000-mark; death toll reaches 119

SRINAGAR: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 8,000-mark on Friday with 170 fresh infections, while the death toll in the Union Territory reached 119 following the demise of four patients, officials said.

The four fatalities were reported from Kashmir, they said.

This has taken the death toll due to COVID-19 to 119 in the UT. Of these, 14 belonged to Jammu province and 105 were from Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 170 new cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

Forty-two of these new cases were from Jammu region and 128 people were from the valley, the officials said. (AGENCIES)