No job cuts but profiles may change: Railways

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Friday said certain job profiles of its employees might change in the coming days but asserted that there will be no job losses, a day after the national transporter issued a letter, asking its general managers to slash 50 per cent vacancies and freeze creation of new posts.

In an online briefing, Director General (HR) Railway Board, Anand S Khati said the Railways will be “rightsizing and not downsizing”.

He said due to technological interventions in the national transporter, certain job profiles might change, wherein the personnel will be re-skilled, but there will be no job losses. (AGENCIES)