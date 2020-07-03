NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1-6: HRD Ministry

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE-Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while JEE-advanced exam will be held on September 27. NEET examination will be held on September 13,” said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nihank’. (AGENCIES)
