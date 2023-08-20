No Matter Who Says What, Indian Constitution Allows Us To Go Tough Against Those Who Pose Threat To National Integrity: LG Sinha

Jammu, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Sunday said that no matter who says what, Indian Constitution allows UT administration to go tough against those who pose threat to national integrity and those who have supported terrorism, its eco-system and “enjoyed government jobs through illegal means.”

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of starting Green Jammu and Kashmir Driver 2023-34 from IIM Jammu, the LG, said that it doesn’t matter who says what as there is a provision in Indian Constitution kept by the its architects like B R Ambedkar and others that says, “Go tough, rather hard against those who pose threat to State/nation’s integrity and sovereignty.”

He said that J&K administration has decided to go hard against those who have supported terrorism, its eco-system and enjoyed government jobs through “illegal means.” “So it doesn’t matter who says what,” the LG said. His statement comes a day after J&K Bank sacked its Chief Manager Sajad Bazaz on the pretext of receiving “credible reports against him from the agencies.” “Anyone who has supported terror and its eco-system will have to face the music,” he said.

The LG while replying to a query said that Kashmir was in prime focus for a long time for terrorism. “Security agencies adopted 360 degree approach in Kashmir to root out terrorism. Now same approach is being followed in Jammu region. We have achieved some success in Jammu and more is expected soon,” he said when asked two terrorists were killed in recent encounters, who are believed to be involved in Dhangri killings and attack on army convoy.

About installation of smart meters and protests by people, the LG said administration will take no decision against peoples’ interests. “But at the same time, it’s a fact that in last few years, Rs 20,000 Cr worth power was purchased by J&K administration. Those rich should pay the power bills while the government will take decision for the poor at the right time,” the LG said. (KNO)