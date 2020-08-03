No compromise on territorial integrity: India to China during 5th round of military talks

NEW DELHI: The Indian army has categorically conveyed to China’s PLA at the fifth round of military talks it will not compromise on India’s territorial integrity, and clearly said disengagement of troops from Pangong Tso and a few other friction points in eastern Ladakh should be completed at the earliest, people familiar with the developments said on Monday.

Senior commanders of the two armies held intense negotiations for nearly 11 hours on Sunday at a designated meeting point in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (AGENCIES)