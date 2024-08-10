No batch leaves for yatra from Jammu

1608 pay obeisance at cave shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: A total of 1,608 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Lord Shri Amarnathji in South Kashmir’s Anantnag District today.

With this, the 52-day-long annual pilgrimage, which began on June 29 and will conclude on August 19, has seen a total of 5, 10, 569 yatris having darshan of the naturally formed Ice Lingam.

“While 1,608 yatris paid obeisance via the Baltal route and chopper service, no fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed from Jammu district for their onward journey to the Kashmir valley today,” said an official of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.

The official added that no yatri had darshan through the Pahalgam axis due to ongoing renovation works there.

Pertinently, on August 14, the Chhari Mubarak, currently kept at Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar for the darshan of devotees and tourists, will be taken to the holy cave shrine by Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace.