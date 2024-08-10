J&K people will never forgive Cong, NC, PDP leaders: Chugh

Asks party cadre to switch to election mode

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: BJP general secretary Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh said today that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will never forgive the leaders of Congress, National Conference and PDP for sins committed by them against people of the erstwhile State.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

He said these parties only filled their pockets while killing the resources of Jammu & Kashmir. He asked the party leaders to defeat the false propaganda of Congress, NC and PDP in these Assembly elections and tell them about their failure in protecting the people, society and the resources of Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing a meeting of district ‘prabharis’ at BJP headquarters here, Chugh asked the senior party leaders to defeat the false propaganda of Congress, NC and PDP in the upcoming Assembly elections. He called for an intensive approach in these elections till the last day of polling.

Addressing the meeting, BJP UT chief Ravinder Raina asked the Prabharis to commit themselves in their allotted areas till the elections, while taking the whole organization to work along with them. He said that they have to act as a bridge between the local units in the districts and Assemblies besides the UT-level unit to secure massive victory in these Assembly elections.

Ashok Koul, general secretary (Organizations) also addressed the meeting of district prabharis,

Meanwhile, Tarun Chugh, Ravinder Raina, Ashok Koul and Aseem Gupta, vice president and convenor of Election Management Committee held first meeting with the newly announced J&K BJP Assembly Election Management Committee at the BJP headquarters.

In his address, Chugh asked the party leaders entrusted with the different responsibilities, to prepare their roadmap to extreme working till the last day of elections. He asked the Election Management Committee to work as the steerer of the whole election campaign. He asked them to plan for their responsibilities very minutely, saying that it is the dedication of the persons behind the curtains who turn the tables on the election day.

“With the Assembly elections almost here, the BJP has initiated election preparations on war footing and whole party cadre must switch itself to the election mode now”, Chugh said.

Ravinder Raina, earlier discussed the individual duties and roles of the Election Management Committee heads in the election campaign. He also interacted with all the committee members during the meeting. He prompted the Committee to reiterate its commitment to navigate the complexities of the electoral process while upholding principles of honesty and responsibility.

Ashok Koul, while stressing upon the importance of the election management committee asked them to review their allotted works and discuss them with the party seniors while scrutinizing every minute detail as early as possible.

He also shared the details of all the forthcoming party programmes especially ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and asked the party leaders to conduct them on the ground level with the involvement of the local masses.

Later, various committees also conducted their separate meetings to discuss their future course of action.