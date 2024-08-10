LG gives appointment letter to wife of Reasi terror attack victim

Assures all possible support from Admn

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Renu Sharma, wife of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in Reasi Terror attack on June 9.

Kumar was among 11 civilians killed and over 25 injured in the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims of Shiv Khori shrine after darshan.

Kumar, a resident of Reasi, was driving the bus carrying pilgrims which was attacked by the terrorists. He displayed courage during the attack, saving lives.

The Lt Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K Administration to the family of the martyred civilian.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, and the family members of Vijay Kumar were also present at the Raj Bhawan.