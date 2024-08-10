Be impartial, transparent & accessible to all: EC to DMs, SPs

No last minute clubbing of Polling Stns

*Calls for strict vigil on borders, drone droppings

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 10: Ahead of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India has issued a set of guidelines for District Magistrates (DMs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and enforcement agencies calling upon them to be absolutely impartial, transparent and accessible to all political parties equally.

The Commission has directed that there should be no last minute clubbing of Polling Stations citing security reasons and webcasting should be done in all Polling Stations over and above the ECI directions of 50 percent Polling Stations, wherever feasible.

Yesterday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar addressing a press conference here stated that the Commission is committed to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and will take security review in Delhi. There has been Supreme Court direction of December 11, 2023 that Assembly elections in J&K should be held before September 30, 2024.

In a series of guidelines issued to the DMs and SPs ahead of the Assembly elections, the Commission directed them to be absolutely impartial, transparent and accessible to all parties equally.

The Poll Panel asked them not to be complacent and build upon the benchmark set by Lok Sabha elections. It also called upon them to ensure ease of voting at Polling Stations with assured minimum facilities like water and chairs for elderly voters and respond to fake news in a real time manner.

“Action should be taken against fake news peddlers,” the guidelines stated.

Directing that there should be no last minute clubbing of Polling Stations citing security reasons, the poll body called for setting up of Polling Stations within two kilometres with transport facility for voters residing in hilly and difficult terrains.

“Webcasting should be done in all Polling Stations over and above the ECI directions of 50 percent polling stations, wherever feasible. There should be transparency in giving permissions for grounds and meeting places,” the ECI guidelines read.

In its directions for enforcement agencies, the Election Commission has called for strict vigil on heroin smuggling from across borders and drone droppings.

“There should be strict enforcement over illicit liquor transportation especially through borders in Kathua district, the Commission said. It also called for24x7 surveillance on critical border check posts through CCTV cameras.

The Election Commission of India headed by Rajiv Kumar visited Jammu and Kashmir for two days on August 8 and 9 and held high-level review of election preparedness and security situation with senior officers of civil and police administration.

Presently, Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls is going on in Jammu and Kashmir and final electoral rolls are likely to be published on August 20.

There are 87.09 lakh electorates and 11,838 Polling Stations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among 87.09 lakh voters, 44.46 lakh are males and 42.62 lakh are females.

Besides, there are 169 transgender, 82590 People with Disabilities (PwDs), 73943 Very Senior Citizens, 2660 Centenarians, 76092 Service Electors and 3.71 lakh First Time Voters.

Number of the Polling Stations in Jammu and Kashmir is 11,838 including 2332 in urban areas and 9506 in rural areas.

Average voters per Polling Station stand at 735.