Nirmal Singh inaugurates dental clinic in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy CM & Speaker Legislative Assembly accompanied by Mamta Singh inaugurated multispeciality d ental clinic. – “Dr PRIYA’s HOUSE OF SMILES” at Vikas Lane, Talab Tillo Jammu.

The clinic is equipped with all the latest technology and provides best in class services such as on the seat and on spot digital X-ray, single sitting root canal, specialised treatment for children, implants, complete makeover of teeth, aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry, ultrasonic cleaning and whitening of teeth, painless teeth extraction, tooth allignment, smile design and many more advance services.

Dr Priya Thappa said at “HOUSE OF SMILES” we aim to create awareness about Dental Hygiene and provide best of the class Dental Care at affordable prices across section of society. “At HOUSE OF SMLIE” we promise to redefine the concept of dentistry from “need of the hour” to a “habitual life style” by providing advanced dental care technologies supported by State of the art instruments.” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nirmal Singh congratulated Dr Priya and motivated her to work hard and serve people of Jammu especially the unserved. Dr Singh stressed upon the need to create awareness about dental hygiene and early dental care.

He also appreciated the youth of J&K for taking benefit of Central Government’s flagship scheme Atam Nirbar Bharat launched by PM Narendra Modi in May 2020. He applauded youth of J&K for taking up entrepreneurship and becoming job creators rather then job seekers as envisaged by Modi.