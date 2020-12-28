BJP pays glorious tributes to Jaitley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today paid rich tributes to former Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley on his 68th birth anniversary here.

Paying tributes to the veteran leader, Gupta recalled services of the late leader to the people of the country and his extreme love for J&K.

He threw light on the strong organizational skills of Jaitley.

“Jaitley’s contributions in nation-building would always be remembered. He was a successful lawyer, seasoned parliamentarian and effective administrator apart from an articulate champion of saffron party’s policies and ideology and his warm personality and affable manners won him friends across the political spectrum,” Kavinder maintained.

“Jaitley was an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallel in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to the nation,” Gupta said.

He also said that Jaitley was connected to his roots and lived to work for the welfare of masses.

The BJP leader praised Jaitley’s contributions for the development of Jammu region while he was Finance Minister and appreciated the untiring efforts made by him to repeal Article 370 and 35 (A) from J&K even while he was sick.

Among others who were present on the occasion were Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP Vice President; Dr Davinder Manyal, former Minister; Vikram Randhawa, Ex MLC; Aseem Gupta, senior BJP leader; Arun Dev Singh, BJYM J&K President; Kulbhushan Mohtra, Parneesh Mahajan and Ravinder Singh.