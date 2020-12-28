Elected DDC members must uphold people’s mandate: Lone

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 28: J&K People’s Conference, Chairman Sajad Gani Lone today convened a meeting of the senior leadership and newly elected DDC members of the party for the first time after the recently concluded DDC elections.

He congratulated the elected members and stressed upon them the need to uphold the mandate of the people.

Asserting that this step marks a new chapter in grassroots democracy, Sajad said the newly elected DDC members should be aware of the expectations of the people.

“People have been away from political governance for more than two years. The DDC members are the first democratically elected and politically empowered representative of the people and they should go back to people with promises of deliverance. I expect them to deliver for the people of J&K in a fair, transparent and effective manner”, he added.

Lone stressed that the need of the hour is to go on and use the latest tools and technologies to ensure that our rural areas become islands of brilliance and the lives of the inhabitants of these rural areas are made better.

“These are challenging circumstances both politically and administratively. There was a lot of administrative slack even when we were in the Government and that slack is still there. The other big challenge is to be able to navigate the challenges which will be faced by the entry of politically elected people into the arena of governance after the administration has had a free run for more than two years now”, he added.

The meeting was attended by general secretary Imran Ansari, senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil, Abid Ansari, Bashir Ahmed Dar, District president Kupwara Hafeezullah Mir, District president Baramulla Asif Lone and spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir. Among the elected DDC members Irfan Panditpori, Habibulla Beigh, Mohd Sulaiman Mir, Sonullah Parray, Adv Masarat, Adv Ulfat, Parmeet Kaur, Najma Begum and Ali Mohd were present at the meeting.