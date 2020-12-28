One killed, 5 injured as car rolls down

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Dec 28: One person was killed while five others were injured when the Eeco car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into gorge near Gurmal area of Kashtigarh, here today.

The ill-fated vehicle bearing Registration Number JK06A-4943 was on its way to Thathri from Kastigarh when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down into gorge near Gurmul area of Kashtigarh, resulting into on the spot death of one person and injuries to five others.

After getting information, police team along with locals rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

All the injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Wahid Ahmed (driver), while the injured were identified as Mohammad Yusuf, son of Abdul Rashid, Naseema Begum, wife of Abdul Wahid, Ayat Banoo, daughter of Abdul Wahid, Tohid Ahmed, son of Abdul Wahid and Wasim Raja, son of Abdul Wahid, all residents of Bandoga Nandna Tehsil Phagsoo district Doda.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Doda Police Station and investigation started.