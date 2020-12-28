Folk artists win hearts of people in Tribal Folk Dance Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: On day 3 of the Tribal Folk Dance Festival, artists from different parts of India showcased their talent at Abhinav Theatre.

Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation was the chief guest on the occasion. Imran Goni, Youth National Conference leader and Sudhir Gupta, social activist were guests of honour.

The 5-day Tribal Folk Festival was inagurated at Abhinav theatre on December 27 and folk artists from 11 States and UTs are showcasing their talent in the festival.

North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala (Ministry of Culture, Government of India) and Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Jammu is jointly organizing ‘National Folk Dance Festival’ from December 26-28. The festival is of five days and for three days it is being organized at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu.

Artists from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Punjab are participating in the festival.

Jammu and Kashmir has rich tribal traditions and artists need a platform to showcase their talent.