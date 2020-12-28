DDC polls in J&K proved disastrous: Bhim Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: Chief patron of J&K National Panthers Party and former Legislator, Prof Bhim Singh has alleged that District Development Council (DDC) elections in J&K have proved a disaster on many accounts.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club here today Prof Singh said the main issue is, if the 73rd & 74th amendments have been made applicable in respect of DDC elections in J&K ? If any amendment in the Indian Constitution has provided reservation for women chairperson even if the majority party in the district has no women DDC member? What is the percentage of reservation for women in the district and under what law?

It is a pity that the framers of the District Development chairman post for women reservation has not been adjusted on any principle of law or rules. It is just a draconian rule invented by the rule-makers in J&K under Union Territory. Surprisingly, in 20 districts there are seven reserved chairman posts, including one for ST category.

Click here to Watch Video

If the rules framed by the Union Territory can be justified by the administration in J&K. Is there any other Union Territory, which has such rules governing DDC polls in other Union Territories? Singh further said there are no rules to hold elections for DDC, the way it has been held in J&K in 8 phases. Shall any administrator in India justify the methodology adopted by the Union Govt in holding the DDC elections by fixing unknown reservation in the process including reservation for women belonging to ST & SC categories?

He alleged that holding DDC elections in 8 phases in 20 districts is not only unlawful but a direct violation of fundamental rights and principles of human rights and rule of law. J&K has 85 Assembly seats, but have got 280 DDC seats which is totally illegal and unconstitutional. Elections to the 85 seats are held in one day in one election. Here is a big fraud that elections in the same State, J&K, are held in 280 DDC constituencies. Why in 8 phases? Is it not for rigging the polls and helping the ruling party candidates? Is it not a violation of the election rules? Why DDC elections not held in one day?

He further asked why poll was held from 7.00 a.m to 2.00 p.m in the freezing weather in Jammu as well as in Kashmir? Why the votes were not counted the same day immediately after the poll in the DDC elections? This is not an election held under rules of Election Commission of India or according to the principles of natural justice so deserve to be quashed forthwith.

Bhim Singh said if the DDC elections in J&K held in 8 phases, is not quashed forthwith, the State Legal Aid Committee shall knock the doors of the Supreme Court of India.