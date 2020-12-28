Mir cautions workers about challenges

Cong celebrates 136th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: Pradesh Congress Committee today celebrated 136th Foundation Day of the party in an impressive function held at PCC headquarters Shaheedi Chowk , here today.

JKPCC president, Ghulam Ahmed Mir hoisted the party flag at party office in the presence of large number of party functionaries and workers. The function in this connection was presided over by former Minister and president JKPCC Ghulam Ahmed Mir which was attended by former Ministers, vice presidents PCC Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla and Kanta Bhan; Co-Treasurer PCC Rajnish Sharma; general secretaries PCC Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney Incharge DCC Jammu Urban, Shiv Dev Singh (ex-MLA), besides senior functionaries of DCC, Blocks and frontal organizations like Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, Seva Dal, INTUC & NSUI.

Addressing the gathering PCC chief threw light on the history of Congress party and its contribution and sacrifices for the freedom of the country and achievements towards nation building in the post-independent period. It was on this day in 1885, the Congress was founded and during its 135 years of the service to the nation, the Congress party remained committed to the principle of secularism and socialism and for strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation. It was the Congress party under whose banner the entire countrymen irrespective of caste, creed, colour or religion unitedly fought against the British rulers for the freedom of the country.

He said that there were great challenges before the nation at the time India attained freedom. It was Congress Party and its able leadership like Mahatma Gandhi, Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, Neta Ji Subash Chander Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai, Khan Abdul Gafar Khan, Dr Rajinder Prasad and several other stalwarts under whose leadership, provided by the Congress party that India today has emerged as a great power in the World.

PCC Chief cautioned the people and party men about the challenges before the party posed by the communal and divisive forces in the country and reiterated the pledge to remain committed to the fundamental ideals of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Raman Bhalla referred to the historical role of the Congress party, said that it is the sole party which is a unifying force and can ensure equitable development and balanced treatment to all three regions of the erstwhile State and meet the challenge posed by the communal and divisive forces. The Congress party will emerge stronger in the country and the J&K and urged the party workers to carry out the programmes and achievements by Congress party to the masses more vigorously.

Prominent among others who attended the function included Rajesh Sadotra-(Seva Dal), Secretaries PCC Shashi Sharma, Pawan Raina, Sanjeev Panda; Suresh Dogra (OBC), S. Gurdarshan Singh (Minority), Col. Swarn Singh (ex-Servicemen), Gajan Singh, Iqbal Dar, Madan Lal Malagar, Dr. Ramakant Khajuria, Dwarka Choudhary, Gourav Chopra and Satish Sharma.