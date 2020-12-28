ICDS Supervisors paid nothing in last 8 months, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 28: More than 1500 ICDS Supervisors across J&K are without salaries for last more than 8 months while as the Government has preferred to turn a deaf ear to their demands resulting in immense hardships for them.

In this regard, several supervisors under the banner of ICDS Supervisor’s Union today staged a protest here demanding the release of their pending salaries.

The protesting Supervisors rued the official callousness in resolving their long-pending demands including the release of their salaries. They said that either they are given the salaries on Eid or in March, due to which, they said, their families are suffering.

“We are in a need as we have to feed our families, if we were not in a need, we would not have come out of our homes, we are out and we are working hard, but we have not seen a single penny in the name of salary for last 8 months,” Abida Var, State President of the Union told Excelsior.

The Supervisors demanded that the process of the release of their salaries must be streamlined as they are fed up of coming out on the roads to demand the release of their salaries every once in a while. “After every 8-9 months, we are forced to come out on roads which need to be done away with,” she said.

They also raised the issue of pending files in the Secretariat since 2013 for removal of stagnation of the senior employees, however, they said, there has been no development in that direction so far.

“There is a need for approving the pending files for approval; if there is anything wrong prove it, and if there isn’t anything, the approve it,” Abida said, adding that the CDPO, ACDPO posts are held by the juniors while as the seniors of 1992 batch continue to work as Supervisors.

“Nothing is happening in this direction as the Govt keeps on stating that the files are being processed and that too since 2013; there is a need for taking care of the seniors, as well they should be given what’s rightly theirs,” they demanded.