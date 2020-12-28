9 injured as Sumo skids into gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

MANDI, Dec 28: Nine persons were injured when a Tata Sumo vehicle they were travelling, met with an accident in Mandi area of Poonch district today.

A police spokesman said that incident took place when a Sumo bearing registration number JK12B-1646), was on way to Mandi from Sawjian village near the LOC. The area had witnessed snowfall last night and the road was slippery.

The vehicle skidded off the road near Sundri Nullah at around 11.10 hours and fell down about 30 feet deep gorge, causing injuries to nine persons on board. The injured were rescued by the locals of the area and later shifted to PHC, Sawjian.

The injured have been identified as Farooq Ahmed (26), Najama Begum (24), Majida Begum (50), Amir Ali (26), Akash Ahmed (30), Shakeel Ahmed (30), Jahangir Ahmed (25), Farida Begum (32) and Saleema Begum (35), all residents of Sawjian.

The condition of all the injured is said to be stable even as one of them, Najama Begum, was referred to CHC Mandi.