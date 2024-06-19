Nirjala Ekadashi observed amid tradition of offering sweet water

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Nirjala Ekadashi – a Hindu holy day of fasting, was observed today with religious fervour and traditional ritual of offering sweet water to people.

On the occasion, groups of people, organizations and associations installed stalls in various parts of Jammu and other districts to serve the sweet water to people. Langars (community kitchens) were also organized at a few places where eatables were served.

The Nirjala Ekadashi which derives its name from the waterless fast, is considered to be the most austere and hence the most sacred of all 24 Ekadashis.

Braving the intense heat wave prevailing across Jammu region, people installed the stalls on roadsides, in markets, lanes and by-lanes in Jammu city, its outskirts and rural areas where cold and sweet water was served to the passersby.

Even as virtually jam like situation created at some congested roads where stalls were erected, the enthusiastic devotees and volunteers were seen ensuring that there would be no disruption in offering sweet water even to those travelling in vehicles or minibuses. The hustle-bustle remained since early morning to late afternoon.

Reports from other parts of the Jammu region, including Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch and Doda said that Nirjala Ekadashi was observed there also amid serving sweet water to people.

The day is also known as Pandava Ekadashi, Bhima Ekadashi, Bhimaseni Ekadashi observed by Hindus. Nirjala Ekadashi is toughest among the all Ekadashis due to toughest fasting rules. While observing Nirjala Ekadashi, the devotees not only avoid food but water also throughout the day.