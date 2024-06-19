CEC Kargil inaugurates MMU for CHC Sankoo

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, June 18: Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, Chairman/Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, inaugurated a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) for the Community Health Center (CHC) Sankoo today.

This unit was provided by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Kargil under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainable Development (SD) initiative.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC Kargil, Shrikant Suse; Director Technical and Projects NHPC, Rajkumar Chaudhary; General Manager/Head of Projects for Nimo-Basgoo PS and Chutuk PS, Jitendra Kumar; along with other NHPC officials and representatives from District Hospital Kargil.

An NHPC officer informed the gathering that the mobile unit is equipped with essential medical facilities, including laboratories for biochemistry and hematology, urine examination, ECG, glucometer, dental chair, incubator, oxygen cylinder, and basic medicines.

The unit will function as a mini hospital, staffed with a doctor, nurse, and pharmacist, he said.

The primary objective of the mobile unit is to provide medical services to residents in remote areas of the district.

CEC Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon commended NHPC’s CSR initiatives, emphasizing their positive impact on marginalized communities.

He expressed optimism that NHPC would continue their developmental efforts in the future.

Dr Jaffer also praised NHPC’s hydro development projects in Ladakh, highlighting Kargil’s potential for generating hydroelectricity and advocating for the initiation of new hydro projects in the region.