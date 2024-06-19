9 passengers injured in Thanna road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 18: At least nine passengers were injured in a road accident involving a mini-bus in Nerojal area of Thannamandi on the Rajouri-Thanna road on Tuesday morning.

Official sources said that the mini-bus, bearing registration number JK11-1181, was on way from Bhathian to Rajouri when it got involved in a race with another mini-bus, leading to both vehicles speeding dangerously in an attempt to overtake each other.

The accident occurred when the matador’s driver lost control at a turn in Nerojal area, causing the vehicle to overturn and drag on the road for about 20 feet, as reported by eyewitnesses. The driver of the vehicle jumped away and escaped from the spot.

The injured passengers were immediately shifted to GMC Rajouri by local residents and police for treatment. The locals even used their own vehicles in shifting injured to the hospital.

Dr Mehmood Ahmed Bajjaar, Medical Superintendent of GMC Rajouri, stated that one of the injured, Mohammad Yasir, the conductor of the minibus and a resident of Plangarh Thannamandi, was in critical condition and has been referred to GMC Jammu for further treatment by a cardio-thoracic surgeon.

The other injured passengers, whose conditions are stable, include -Zulaifkar Ali, resident of Fatehpur; Mohammad Hafiz, resident of Karyot; Arshad Ahmed, Azim Mukhtar, Israr Hussain, Ishrat Kausar, Mussarat Mukhtar, all residents of Bhatiyan; and Mohammad Qasim, resident of Dodasanbala.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently searching for the driver of the matador, who fled the scene.