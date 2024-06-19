National Convention on Peace and Harmony concludes in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 18: The three-day National Convention on Peace and Harmony, organized by the National Youth Project in collaboration with Social Reform and Charitable Organisation concluded today at the Ashiana Complex here.

The convention, which began on June 15 upto 17 June, saw the participation of more than 32 representatives from various states, fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by several dignitaries including Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kishtwar Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom.

The event was also attended by President of the Social Reform and Charitable Organisation, Sanjeev Parihar; Senior Vice President SRCO Advocate Kuldeep Sharma along with local youth, prominent personalities from Kishtwar, and the residents of Ashiana.

The inaugural session featured insightful discourses on the teachings and youth initiatives championed by S. N. Subba Rao, the founder of the National Youth Project.

The session also shed light on the philosophies and contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave, emphasizing their roles in promoting peace and harmony and mobilizing youth for social change.

Keynote speakers, including Ramesh Bhaya, trustee of Vinoba Seva Ashram in Bartara, Shahajahanpur; Ajay Pandey, advisor to the National Youth Project; Suresh Rathi; R. C. Gupta; Jagdish Chowdhary; and Sanjay Rai.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav, in his address, stressed the importance of involving Kishtwar’s youth in the National Youth Project to channel their energy towards constructive endeavors. He underscored the potential of youth in contributing to the district’s development and emphasized the need for such initiatives to harness their capabilities effectively.

Later, a Prabhat Pheri was organized by representatives from the National Youth Project, alongside local youths and residents of Ashiana from Dak Bungalow to Kokila Chowk, Kuleed. This was followed by a cleanliness drive at Chowgan Ground, reinforcing the message of community service and environmental consciousness.

The convention also included a meeting at Asraria Public High School and in the Sarthal area, where representatives of the National Youth Project engaged with local youth and prominent individuals providing valuable opportunities for dialogue and the exchange of ideas, further strengthening the community’s commitment to peace and harmony.

As the convention concluded, participants expressed their appreciation for the enriching experience and the valuable insights gained.