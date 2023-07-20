CB Challans Eight Teachers, Agent In Fake Degrees Case In Rajouri

JAMMU, July 20: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu has filed a chargesheet against eight physical education teachers and an agent in Rajouri for securing jobs on fake certificates.

The chargesheet was filed in case FIR No. 19/2018 U/S 420,465,467,468,471 201 120-B RPC P/S EOW Crime Branch Jammu for arranging fake degrees and using them for securing higher grades in the Department.

The statement read that 489 page challan has been produced against 8 teachers and the agent through whom they procured Fake Bachelors Degrees in Physical Education in the Name of Global Open University Nagaland.

“08 accused teachers and the agent include Shaida Akhter, Gulzar Hussain, Parveen Akhter, Kuldeep Singh, Jamil Hussain, Attamjeet Singh, Raghubir Chander, Neelam Kumari Sharma and the agent Mohd Shabir.”

It read that the case owes its origin to a written complaint lodged by the unemployed Physical Trained Youth of Rajouri which inter-alia alleged that during 2010 about 130 appointments were made in

Rajouri by Secretary SSRB Srinagar and most of the candidates were having C.P.ED i.e. Certificate in Physical Education. “The BP.ED Certificates were managed by the teachers from the Global Open University Nagaland, whereas they never physically joined the University for attending the classes for BP Ed.”

It added that likewise, there are many other physical education teachers who managed B.P.Ed degrees, through Agents and produced the same before District Youth Services and Sports Officer at the time joining their duties and succeeded in getting grade pay of Rs. 2800 instead of Rs 2400 grade pay.

“During the course of investigation, statements of complainants were

recorded, obtained record from the concerned Department, Fake BP. Ed degrees were seized and it was found that the accused candidates were appointed as Physical Education teachers in Rajouri on the CP. Ed basis, however they later produced BP. Ed certificates before the competent authority and succeeded in getting the higher grade pay of Rs 2800 to which they were not entitled to.”

It further read that the seized record reveals that 08 accused have managed fake BP.ED certificates with the help of the agent.