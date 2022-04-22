Night temperature dips after rains, snow lashes Kashmir valley

SRINAGAR, Apr 22:

The night temperature dipped below normal in most parts of the Kashmir valley following snowfall in the higher reaches and rains in the plains after the Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather with intermittent light rain or snowfall over higher reaches on Friday.

Widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm, hailstorm at some places and snowfall over the higher reaches occurred during the last 2 days in J&K. Weather is most likely to remain cloudy at most places of J&K with intermittent light rain/snowfall over the higher reaches. Expect gradual improvement from this evening, a MeT office said.

It said overall,” there’s “NO” forecast of any major rain next week but a brief spell of occasional light rain with thunderstorm can’t be ruled out at some places”.

Chilly weather conditions prevailed in Kashmir valley after higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall and plains being lashed by rains disrupting normal life.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir received 10.3 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a temperature of 8.6 degree Celsius against 10.0 degree Celsius on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3 degree Celsius below normal.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 15.4 mm of rainfall and recorded sub zero temperature during the night against 2.0 degree Celsius on the previous night. It was 3.3 degree Celsius below normal.

Qazigund received 23.2 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a temperature of 5.2 degree Celsius against 8.2 degree Celsius on the previous night while, Kokernag had 16.2 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 4.1 degree Celsius

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir received 18.6 mm of rainfall and recorded a minimum of 2.0 degree Celsius against 8.6 degree Celsius last night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir received 2.2 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 8.1 degree Celsius on the previous night. (AGENCIES)