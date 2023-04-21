NIA Team To Visit J&K’s Poonch Terror Attack Site

JAMMU, Apr 21: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is to visit Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch where five Indian Army soldiers were martyred on Thursday in a terrorist attack on a truck they were travelling in.

The NIA team including a Deputy Inspector General and Superintendent of Police rank officers is expected to visit the spot later on Friday along with a team of forensic experts to collect initial details of the incident that shocked the nation.

Meanwhile, a Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot at Bhimber Gali in Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack.

A massive search operation was launched on Friday morning in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bata-Doriya area to track the terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle in Poonch, killing five jawans.

The deceased soldiers identified as havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh were attached with the army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area. (Agencies)