NIA to probe case of explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence

MUMBAI (MAHARASHTRA): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case of the explosive-laden car found near Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

“NIA has received orders from MHA, GOI for investigation of case FIR 35/2020 registered at PS Gamdevi on February 25. This case relates to the recovery of explosives from a Mahindra Scorpio parked at Carmichael Road, Mumbai. NIA is in the process of re-registering the case,” NIA informed.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has clarified that investigation of Mansukh Hiren death case will remain with the ATS and the case related to the recovery of explosives in a car will be probed by the NIA.

On Friday, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded a probe by the NIA in the case.

Addressing media persons here, Fadnavis said, “I had demanded the security for Hiren (the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle) in the Legislative Assembly today along with the NIA probe in the matter. Now after the suicide of Hiren, the suspicion intensifies. I demand an NIA probe in the matter.”

The Maharashtra Police on Friday said that an unknown male corpse was found in Retibunder Creek on Retibunder road in Mumbra West. Later the corpse was identified as Hiren, a resident of Thane whose vehicle with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near Ambani’s residence Antilia. The police said prima facie it appears that Hiren died by suicide.

According to Mumbai Police sources, a handwritten “threat letter” in “broken English” addressed to Ambani and his wife Neeta was also found in the vehicle with explosives on February 25.

The suspect who parked the car (near Ambani’s house) was seen in the CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said the Mumbai Police.

The city police has deployed its personnel outside Ambani’s house after explosive materials were found. (AGENCY)