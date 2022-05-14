NIA searches multiple locations in Kashmir, 2 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 14: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) today searched multiple locations in Kashmir and arrested two persons in connection with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.

The NIA said today that it conducted searches at Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian and arrested two accused (NIA case no. RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI) in connection with a conspiracy hatched for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu and Kashmir to effect violent activities in the Union Territory and rest of India.

The case relates to activities of TRF, an offshoot of proscribed LeT and its commander Sajjad Gul, who, as per the NIA, has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K for indulging in violent activities in J&K and other parts of India.

“He along with his other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, have been recruiting individuals (Over Ground Workers) to conduct reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting arms/ammunition/ explosives to support the militants of LeT and TRF in order to launch attacks on the security forces and execute targeted killings. The case was registered suo-moto on 18.11.2021.”

The statement said that during the searches conducted today, digital devices including mobile phones, Laptop, SIM cards and memory cards and incriminating material used for fabrication of IEDs, Jihadi literature, posters etc. have been seized.

“Based on these searches, two Over Ground Workers of TRF, who are in contact with their Pakistan based handlers were arrested for providing logistic support for militant activities, radicalising and recruiting new members to TRF.

These include Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat of Near Faizan Public School, Khwaja Bagh, Fatehpora, Baramulla and Fayaz Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Rasheed Khan of Warpora, Zachaldara, Kupwara.

Earlier in March this year, NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each on four wanted militant commanders of TRF.

Among them, two are Pakistani nationals and all the four are wanted by the NIA in connection with the case.

The cash reward was declared against Pakistani nationals Saleem Rehmani alias Abu Saad of Nawab Shah, Sindh and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur and their local associates Sajjad Gul of Srinagar and Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Payeen in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In October last year the NIA sleuths raided the house of Dr Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Rose Avenue Zainakote in Srinagar who is father of TRF commander Sajjad Gul.

Meanwhile, security forces today arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant in Rohama area of Rafiabad in North Kashmir’s Sopore area.

An official said that last night, on receipt of specific input from police about the movement of an unidentified militant in Rohama area of Rafiabad a search operation was launched by police, Army’s 32 RR and CRPF.

He said that during the searches Security forces noticed suspected movement of an individual. “Eventually the individual was apprehended with arms and ammunition. On preliminary questioning he revealed his identity as Rizwan Shafi Lone son of Mohammad Shafi Lone resident of Shougpora, Magam, Handwara. Upon a thorough search, one pistol, one pistol magazine and five rounds were recovered from him,” he added.

He said that the arrest of LeT militants averted a major incident in North Kashmir. “He was assigned to plan an attack on security forces personnel and VIPs by his handlers sitting across the border. This individual was previously apprehended in the year 2017 and 2018 for stone pelting and militancy related charges,” read the statement.