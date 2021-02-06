NIA raids residential house of jailed drug peddler in Central Kashmir

SRINAGAR: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches in the residential house of a man who is already facing detention in a drug peddling case in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district and seized some documents.

Official sources said that NIA sleuths accompanied by local Police raided the house of Manzoor Ahmad Mir son of Ali Mohammad Mir, a resident of Kulhama area of Beerwah in Central Kashmir.

‘During the searches some documents including a bank cheque book and Aadhaar card of the said person was seized.’

Pertinently, the owner of the house is currently facing detention under NDPS Act and is languishing in Jail in Ahmedabad Gujrat since 2018.