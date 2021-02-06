Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed for money laundering

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, separatist Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Funtoosh and businessman from the UAE Naval Kishore Kapoor while taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering charges in Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case.

Watali’s company M/s Trison Farms and Construction Pvt Ltd has also been arrayed as accused by the court while issuing the NBWs.

While Hafiz Saeed, who is also the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, roams freely in Pakistan and enjoys patronage of its spy agency – Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Watali, Funtoosh and Kapoor are lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED’s Special Public Prosecutor, Nitesh Rana, submitted in the court of Special Judge National Investigation Agency (NIA), Praveen Singh, at Patiala House Courts that, “Watali was receiving money from Hafiz Saeed (founder of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, its military arm LeT, the ISI as well as Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, which was further remitted to the Hurriyat leaders, separatists and stone-throwers in the Kashmir valley”.

Naval Kishore Kapoor, mobilised funds from unknown sources in Dubai and remitted the same to Watali and his company Trison Farms and Construction Pvt Ltd, according to Rana.

The anti-money laundering probe agency had launched an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case on the basis of an NIA charge sheet against Saeed and others in 2018. It has already attached properties close to worth ₹8 crore belonging to Watali so far.

In its charge sheet in 2018, the NIA had claimed that a former Pakistani prime minister (without naming) wrote a letter to Watali, which was recovered from the latter’s residence during the raids. Not just that, it said that the NIA had recovered from his place a list of ISI officials.

Both the NIA and the ED have claimed in their official court documents, reviewed by HT, that Hafiz Saeed, another UN listed terrorist, Syed Salahuddin (Hizbul Mujahideen chief), Pakistan and its agencies provided funds via Dubai route by using bogus transactions carried out in several companies for terror activities in J-K.

Subsequently, funds came through legitimate transfers from bank accounts of certain individuals, hawala, LoC (Line of Control) barter trade by under-invoicing of goods and bogus companies floated abroad, it stated.

The NIA has said, “a threadbare scrutiny and analysis of documents and digital devices seized by it established that the Hurriyat leaders, terrorists and stone-pelters were carrying out terrorist attacks, orchestrating violence, stone pelting and other subversive and secessionist activities in the state as part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched with the active support, connivance and funding from terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and its agencies to achieve their objective of secession of the state of Jammu and Kashmir by waging war against the Government of India”.

“The secessionist leaders belonging to All Parties Hurriyat Conference have established a network of cadres throughout Kashmir valley who incite the youth to attack all symbols of Indian sovereignty, especially Indian security forces. Acting under the overall guidance of and instructions from Hafiz Saeed and Salahuddin and their ‘Pakistani handlers’, the separatists form strategies and action plans to launch violent protests and communicate the same to the masses in the form of ‘protest calendars’, released through newspapers, social media and religious leaders, creating an “atmosphere of terror and fear in J-K,” it added. (AGENCY)