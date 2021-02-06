Indo-Pak armies trade gunfire along LoC in Kupwara’s Machil sector

KUPWARA: The armies of India and Pakistan Saturday exchanged gunfire along the line of control (LoC) at Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Official sources said that the Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Machil sector close to the fence.

They said that Pakistan targeted the posts of the Indian Army along the LoC.

“The fire was heavily retaliated and there were no immediate reports about any damage to either of the side”, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official confirmed the ceasefire violation in the Machil sector.

“There is no report of damage from the sector as of now”, he said.