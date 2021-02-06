Details of Annual Property Returns-2020 of Revenue employees put into public domain: Div Com

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today said that the details of Annual Property Returns of all Revenue employees from Kashmir have been put into public domain as uploaded on Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir’s official website for its easy access to all.

He said the details of property returns of all Revenue employees for the year- 2020 have been uploaded on the KASHMIRDIVISSION.NIC.IN website, under link of EMPLOYEES CORNER as all districts wise scanned copies of property returns of all employees, have been flagged.

The Div Com issued strict directions to all Revenue employees to submit their details of Annual Property Returns- 2021 forthwith.

In this regard, the Div Com issued necessary instructions to the concerned to ensure that all non- Gazetted employees furnish details of their both movable and immovable properties.

Directions were issued that all Tehsildars and HoDs shall submit details of annual returns of employees of Revenue department including Naib- Tehsildars, Girdawars, Patwaris, Junior Assistants and all other officials forthwith in the offices of concerned Deputy Commissioners.

He further directed that DCs shall ensure that details are submitted in the Divisional Office before February- 15 and to be uploaded on the official website accordingly.

The Div Com said that any employee failing to submit the details shall be deemed as non- compliance of Government orders and action shall be taken against the said employee under Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act, 1983.

As per the J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983, every government employee is required to submit Annual Return of the assets held by him and his family members in the month of January every year and shall indicate the reasons for increase, if any, in the assets and source thereof.