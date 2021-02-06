Critically ill patient airlifted from Tulail valley

BANDIPORA: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, two critically ill patients were airlifted from snowbound Tulail area of Gurez valley to Bandipora for immediate medical relief on Saturday.

The district administration received an SOS from the family for evacuation of two patients- 80-year-old patient Mohammad Sultan and Khateeja of Neeru Tulail who were in need of immediate evucation for treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner immediately directed to arrange a special chopper to airlift the patient and also personally monitoref the operation until the evacuation was completed.

The snow-clad Gurez valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during winters owing to heavy snowfall in the valley.